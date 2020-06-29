School resource officers contract set for vote in Madison

The future of police in Madison schools is scheduled for a vote Monday night. The Madison school board is expected to make a final decision on officers in the high schools. Board members have signaled they will not be continuing the school resource officer program. For years, activists have called on the district to remove […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.