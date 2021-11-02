School District of Mauston Sets Taxy Levy, Mill Rate Decreases

On Monday night, October 25, 2021, the Mauston Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 budget and the 2022 tax levy, with a decrease in the district’s mill rate.

Business Manager Sue Goyette said in calculating the revenue limits for this year, the School District of Mauston had two factors benefit the community. The overall property values of the district increased by over $63 million and our student membership increased from last year.

Goyette said, “Public school districts’ revenue comes from two sources: state general aid and property taxes. The total of those two sources cannot exceed the revenue limit cap. If state general aid increases, then property taxes collected decrease.”

The biggest factors in how aid and property taxes are calculated are the number of resident students attending the public school, the property value of all the property located within the district boundaries, and the poverty level of the families within the district.

The overall tax levy for the School District of Mauston is about $7.12 million, which is down about $1.2 million or about 14.4% from last year’s tax levy. When divided over all the property values across the district, the final tax rate is $8.38 per $1,000 of equalized value.

“This is such good news for our taxpayers,” said Superintendent Joel Heesch. “We don’t know what the future holds for school funding at the state level because it constantly changes and we don’t anticipate it to stay this low because of those changes, but we are happy for this news.”

Goyette said to keep in mind that each municipality assesses property differently, and that a person’s individual tax rate could fluctuate.

The levy consists of the following:

General Fund – $3,871,504

Debt Service – $3,125,460

Capital Maintenance – $75,800

Community Service – $50,000

Total – $7,122,764

Source: WRJC.com







