School District of Mauston Sets Taxy Levy, Mill Rate Decreases
On Monday night, October 25, 2021, the Mauston Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 budget and the 2022 tax levy, with a decrease in the district’s mill rate.
Business Manager Sue Goyette said in calculating the revenue limits for this year, the School District of Mauston had two factors benefit the community. The overall property values of the district increased by over $63 million and our student membership increased from last year.
Goyette said, “Public school districts’ revenue comes from two sources: state general aid and property taxes. The total of those two sources cannot exceed the revenue limit cap. If state general aid increases, then property taxes collected decrease.”
The biggest factors in how aid and property taxes are calculated are the number of resident students attending the public school, the property value of all the property located within the district boundaries, and the poverty level of the families within the district.
The overall tax levy for the School District of Mauston is about $7.12 million, which is down about $1.2 million or about 14.4% from last year’s tax levy. When divided over all the property values across the district, the final tax rate is $8.38 per $1,000 of equalized value.
“This is such good news for our taxpayers,” said Superintendent Joel Heesch. “We don’t know what the future holds for school funding at the state level because it constantly changes and we don’t anticipate it to stay this low because of those changes, but we are happy for this news.”
Goyette said to keep in mind that each municipality assesses property differently, and that a person’s individual tax rate could fluctuate.
The levy consists of the following:
General Fund – $3,871,504
Debt Service – $3,125,460
Capital Maintenance – $75,800
Community Service – $50,000
Total – $7,122,764
Source: WRJC.com
-
Auman, Sharon D. Age 82 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM
-
Thonesen, Harry M. Age 90 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2021 at 8:20 PM
-
The identity of Michael Gableman's 'Carol M.' is a mystery no longer, but the names of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2021 at 7:48 PM
The mystery of Carol — the woman reviewing Wisconsin's election at taxpayer expense — has been solved. Who is helping her remains a puzzle.
-
The first Aaron Rodgers-Patrick Mahomes meeting bolsters ticket prices for the Packers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM
The prospect of the first Aaron Rodgers-Patrick Mahomes meeting Sunday in Kansas City is making it a hot ticket.
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says local officials should bring charges if they believe...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM
"It's not something that should be made more complex by the politics. Somebody screwed up, they should be prosecuted. Simple as that," Evers said.
-
Green Bay concerts and comedy shows: A rolling list of who's playing where, including...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2021 at 4:15 PM
The Resch Center, Meyer Theatre, Lyric Room and EPIC Event Center all have a busy slate of shows on their fall calendars.
-
School District of Mauston Sets Taxy Levy, Mill Rate Decreases
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2021 at 4:05 PM
-
Wisconsin legislator Shae Sortwell was referred for felony child abuse in 2013 before...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM
The lawmaker said he used an object to punish his child, as the Bible instructed. He now sits on the Assembly's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
-
W-C Wolf Hunt to State: Segment 1
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.