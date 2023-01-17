School bus law violations increase in Marathon County

The Sheriff’s Office in Marathon County says in a Facebook post there’s an increase in citations issued for motorists not obeying bus laws in the county. The department states in the post they’ve spoken with a few local bus companies which say roughly 20 violations occur in Marathon County each week. The sheriff’s office estimates […] Source: WRN.com







