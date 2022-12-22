Schneider, Sylvia R. Age 101 of Hillsboro

Sylvia R. Schneider, age 101 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy.

She was born in Elroy on June 16, 1921 to Anton and Marie (Bohata) Krch. At the age of 10 they moved to Hillsboro and Sylvia graduated High School with the Class of 1938. She then was employed at MacLaughlin’s Ben Franklin Store in Hillsboro.

In 1942, Sylvia was united in marriage to William Schneider. She followed him on his military training to many bases on the East Coast.

Shortly after their return to Hillsboro, they became partners with Morris Hansen in Hansen & Schneider Grocery, which later became Schneider’s Shurfine Grocery, which they operated over 30 years. During that time and after retirement, they enjoyed traveling. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2002.

Sylvia was an active member in the First Congregational Church, Hillsboro Women’s Civic Club, Hillsboro Area Historical Society, St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary and was a charter member of Cesky Den. She also enjoyed playing Bridge.

Surviving are her son, Anthony “Tony” (Donna) Schneider; grandchildren, Amanda Alfors, Adam Schneider, Jeffrey Schneider and Sara Fetting and five Great Grandchildren. Besides her husband, William; she was preceded in death by her Parents; son, James Schneider; brother, Frank Kirch and sister, Julia Subera.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.