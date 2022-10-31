Schneider, Gerald Lynn Age 76 of Friendship

Gerald Lynn Schneider, age 76, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home following issues with his health surrounded by his loving family and dogs.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 12 Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at the Connell’s Cedar Shack. Military honors will be presented at 2:00 p.m.

Gerald was born August 8, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to William and Lillian (Roxbery) Schneider. He served in the Army in 1965. Gerald did demolition of homes, worked on cars, and was a carpenter. He loved working on computers, woodworking, and helping anyone that needed it.

Gerald married Teresa Sprague on February 26, 2011 in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents: William and Lillian.

Survivors:

Wife: Teresa Schneider of Friendship, WI

Sister: Lynn (Jr) Schneider

Daughter: Chris (Kevin) Peterson of Kewaskum, WI

Daughter: Cheri (Bill) Schauk of Waterford, WI

Daughter: Tracy (Jim) Peters

Son: Blade (Ariel) Schneider of Friendship, WI

Son: Brian Schneider of West Bend, WI

Son: Bret Schneider of St. Lawrence, WI

Son: Zach (Kelly) Sprague

Further survived by other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his best fury buddy Teddy, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

