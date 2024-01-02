Schmitz, Hot 3 Point Shooting Lifts G-E-T Boys over Mauston

The Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau Redhawks were able to pull away late to defeat the Mauston Golden Eagles 74-55 in Boys basketball action Tuesday night. It was a game highlighted by two of the more prolific scorers in the state in Brock Massey and Cody Schmitz. Schmitz scored a game high 32 points and passed current Washington Wizard Johnny Davis on the WIAA’s all-time scoring list. Massy finished with a team high 25 points for the Golden Eagles. Mauston kept the game within striking distance until the very end where the Redhawks pulled away with hot 3 point shooting. G-E-T improves to 9-2 on the season Mauston drops to 3-6. Mauston will be at Adams-Friendship this Friday night.

Source: WRJC.com







