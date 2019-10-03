Schmitt, Janice S. Age 96 of Mauston

Janice S. Schmitt departed this life in the arms of angels on October 3, 2019.

Jan was born to Ruby (Darrow) and James Smart in Mauston, Wisconsin on January 5, 1923.

Jan Hugh L. Schmitt were married on November 7, 1942. When Hugh returned from serving our country in WW II, Jan began traveling life of an Air Force Pilot’s wife. First daughter Robin was born in Wiesbaden Germany, 2nd daughter Marielle was born in Wisconsin, Denise was born in Colorado Springs and Jan’s youngest daughter BJ was born in California.

In support of her husband’s military career, Jan established home for her family in Oklahoma City, Germany, Colorado, England, Nevada, California, France, Ohio and Korea. There side excursions to the Holy Land, Switzerland, Lebanon, Australia, Jerusalem, Japan and most of the United States.

Jan and Hugh retired in 1971 and Janice made a permanent residence fopr her family in her hometown of Mauston, Wisconsin. Jan and Hugh enjoyed visits from their grandsons; their four daughters, and two great grandchildren.

Jan enjoyed volunteering her time and energy to hospital work, St. Patrick Catholic Church, many clubs and activities. Janice loved singing in the choir at the many different Catholic Church’s she attended during her world travels. Jan was an avid sports woman, downhill skiing, bowling, and short stint with golf and had been known to get on a horse more than once. She loved beautiful things and made many things beautiful.

Janice was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 70 years Hugh Schmitt, her brothers; Jimmy, Gene and Bob and sisters Helen, Anita and Eleanor, her beloved first grandson Christopher Marshall Walters, her best friend Lynn Schmitt and her dear second cousin Jill Nichols.

Janice is survived her four daughters, two grandsons, one great granddaughter, several nephews, nieces and dear friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church where friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

Please join the family for fellowship luncheon in Readon Hall after Mass.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in Janice Schmitt’s name to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.