Schmidt, Larry William 78 of Vesper, WI

Larry William Schmidt, age 78, of Vesper, Wisconsin died Saturday, November 24, 2018 in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at the Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate.

Larry was born January 19, 1940 in Dodge County, Wisconsin to Walter Reynold and Myrtle (Brunk) Schmidt. He worked as a mechanic at a construction company for many years, and many various jobs later in his life. He lived in Adams and Wisconsin Rapids before moving to Vesper in recent years.

Larry enjoyed hunt and fish.

Larry was preceded in death by parents, 3 brothers: Dale, Don, and Russell; one sister, Laura.

Survivors:

Brother: Harold Schmidt of Adams, WI

Brother: George Victor Schmidt of Appleton, WI

Brother: Ray Schmidt of Beaver Dam, WI

Brother: Alan Schmidt of Hancock, WI

Sister: Helen Roseger of Crandon, WI

Sister: Mary (Marv) Saxby of Williams Bay, WI

Sister: Karen Huber of Clyman, WI

Sister: Linda Kohls of Beaver Dam, WI

Sister: Lois Bauerenfiend of Beaver Dam, WI

Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com





