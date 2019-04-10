Schlicht, Joseph J. Age 81 of New Lisbon

Joseph J. Schlicht, age 81 of New Lisbon died on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 12:00p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) New Lisbon, WI. Rev Jeff Ruetten will preside. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com





