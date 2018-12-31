Schlicht, David “Dave” Age 73 of Mauston

David “Dave” Schlicht age 73 of Mauston, WI passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 surrounded by his loving wife of 43 years, Janet, daughter Jaclyn and son Scott. The youngest of 7 children, Dave was born in New Lisbon, WI on October 29, 1945, his dad’s 36th birthday, to John and Mathilda (Dvorak) Schlicht.

Dave worked for General Motors for 30 ½ years before retiring in 1996. Dave then moved his family to Mauston, WI to be closer to his roots. Dave loved watching the Packers, Badgers and especially NASCAR. Dave also enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and 4-wheeling with Janet and friends. Dave’s most joyous moments were spent with his loving grandkids, Rhianna and Kartyr.

Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years Janet of Mauston, daughter Jaclyn Schlicht of Wisconsin Dells, son Scott Schlicht of Mauston, siblings, Marge Tremain of Mauston, Beverly Jean (Eugene) Crawford of Janesville, Joe (Shirley) Schlicht of New Lisbon, and Dorothy Stickney of Minnesota. Further survived by his In-Laws, Linda Kohn, Ron Parish, Danny (Pam) Parish, Doug (Kathy) Parish, Father-in-law John Belsky, special cousin Patty (Vrbsky)Schultz and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Dave was preceded in death by his parents John and Mathilda, brothers Marvin and Gustav Schlicht, mother-in-law Janice Belsky, brother-in-law Coy Kohn, father-in-law Milne Parish, sister-in-law Jeanine Schlicht, sister-in-law Carol Parish, brother-in-law Ronald Tremain, and brother-in-law James Stickney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Castle Rock Resort (N4310 26th Ave.) Mauston, WI, on Saturday, January 12, 2019 starting at 1:00P.M.. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhom.com

