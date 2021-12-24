Schleicher, Doneen J. Age 86 of Tomah

Doneen J. Schleicher, 86 of Tomah passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Tomah Health.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 1st Ave, Camp Douglas. Pastor Ronald Donaldson is officiating. Burial will in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday, at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







