Schimel still hopes to find source of John Doe leak

Attorney General Brad Schimel is still hoping to eventually find who leaked documents from a secret investigation to the press. The state Department of Justice released its report last week on the leak of documents from an investigation that targeted Governor Scott Walker’s campaign and conservative groups to The Guardian newspaper. The records showed how […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.