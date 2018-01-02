Schimel eyes elder abuse as a growing concern

As the population of senior citizens in Wisconsin grows, so do concerns about crimes targeting those residents. Attorney General Brad Schimel says elder abuse is already a big problem in the state, with one in nine Wisconsin seniors reporting they were the victim of neglect, financial, physical, or sexual abuse in the past year. Those […]

