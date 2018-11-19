Schimel concedes Wisconsin attorney general election

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is conceding the November election. Schimel had been holding out hope that more ballots would be counted in his favor during the county canvasses of the vote totals, but he was still 17,000 behind his Democratic challenger, Josh Kaul. In a statement released Monday, Schimel said that while he could […]

Source: WRN.com





