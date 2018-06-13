Schimel announces more school safety grants

Attorney General Brad Schimel has announced more school safety grants. In the Dells Wednesday for the announcement, Schimel said the grant submissions from 20 districts and private schools had several things in common. “We got the grants from these districts in very quickly, we were able to start processing them even before the closing of […]

Source: WRN.com

