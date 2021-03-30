Schaub, James (Jim) Bruce Age 60 of Lodi

James (Jim) Bruce Schaub, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27th at home in Lodi, WI.

A visitation and remembrance service will be held Thursday, April 1st at Torkelson Funeral Home, Cashton, WI. Friends may call between 11am-1pm, with a brief service to follow at the Funeral Home.

The family requests that memorials be given in Jim’s name toward the Cashton Scholarship Foundation, Inc. or a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







