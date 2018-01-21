Schara, Paul Martin, age 57 of Wonewoc

Paul Martin Schara, age 57, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018 at his home.

A memorial of Paul’s life will be held at a later date.

Paul was born December 19, 1960 in Stoughton, Wisconsin to Lester and Faye Ellen (Goodyear) Schara.

He married Doris Marie Holdwick on September 10, 2011 in LaValle, Wisconsin.

Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, cookouts, watching the Packers, and in his younger years, the carnival.

Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be missed by many.

Paul left this world much too soon. However, he was at peace when he passed, and now is reunited with his Mother, Sister, and other family members.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Doris Schara; daughter, Elecia Larson; sons: Michael (Christina) Holdwick, Steven (Jessie) Holdwick and Ryan Holdwick; sisters: Cindy Williams, Amy Schara, and Brenda (Gene) Coleman; brothers: Marty Schara and Ronald Barnes Jr.; grandchildren: Cassandra, Olivia, Dante, Airinna, Jaxson, and Guinevere. Further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, other family, and many good friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his Mother, Faye; step-father, Ron; sister, Leslie; niece, Crystal; uncle, Jim; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com

