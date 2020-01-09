Schanen, Clara Marie Age 85 of Friendship

Clara Marie Schanen, age 85, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in

Friendship. Father Francis Dias will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic

Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of mass on Sunday the church.

Clara was born on October 25, 1934, in Port Washington, Wisconsin to Nicholas and Cecelia Schmit. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School through the 8th grade and then graduated from Port Washington High School.

Clara married Frederick Edward Schanen on September 28, 1957, in Port Washington. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, (she also loved chocolate).

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas & Celia Schmit; husband, Frederick “Fritz” Schanen; brothers, Emmy (Florence), Don, Nick, George, and Tom (Diane) Schmit.

Survivors:

Son: Kurt (Louise) Schanen of Mosinee, WI

Daughter: Sue (Gary) Pieper of Adell, WI

Son: Gregg (Julie) Schanen of Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Son: Paul (Shannon) Schanen of Adams, WI

Grandchildren: Nick Schanen of Stevens Point, WI; Matt Schanen of Arkdale, WI;

Katie Schanen of Stevens Point; Gary (Valerie) Pieper Jr. of Fredonia, WI; John Pieper of Fredonia;

Dan (Nicole) Pieper of West Bend, WI; Victoria Pieper of West Allis, WI; Amanda (Jason) Schanen of Stevens Point; Lisa (William) Dortch of Campbellsport, WI; Gregory (Hayley) Schanen of Kronenwetter, WI; Austin Martinez, Emily Schanen, Allison Schanen all of Adams;

Great-Grandchildren: Ellie McMahn, Nathan Reimer, Nolan Reimer, Ian Reimer, Owen Reimer all of Stevens Point; Madalyn Dortch, Noah Dortch, Wyatt Dortch all of Campbellsport;

sisters-in-law: Ruth Blecha of Port Washington; Rosie (Tom) Watry of Cecil, WI; Jenny Schmit of Kansas City, MO; Pat Schmit of Cedarburg, WI, and Joann Schmit of Saukville, WI.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

