Schanel (Wegert), Marilyn Jean Age 88 of Adams County

Marilyn Jean Schanel (Wegert) passed away on June 10, 2021, at the age of 88 after a wonderful life. She was born on May 8, 1933 in Quincy, Adams County, Wisconsin as the fourth child of Rudolph Wilhelm Fredrick and Agnes (Kujawa) Wegert. She had seven siblings: Betty Jane (Rodger), Rudolph Raymond, Frances (Francie) Marilyn (Zimbric), Dolores Ann (Radl), William Fred, Yvonne Annette, and Sandra June (Larkin). She is survived by Rudolph, Frances, William, and Sandra. Marilyn is survived by her five boys: Jerry Dean Swanson (partner Lori Bianchi), Larry Edward Swanson, Carl O Peronto (partner Judy Hudson), Vance I Peronto, and James Peronto (spouse Arleen (Laraba)). She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Christopher Peronto and survived by four grandchildren, Jeremy Dean Lebica (Swanson), Eliisa Anneli Harman (Sahramaa) (Härmä-Swanson), Jessie Christine Berge (Peronto), and Anthony Alexander Peronto, and four great grandchildren, Kyler Matthew DeFries, Bethony Ann Peronto, Sebastian Lee Harman, and Oliver Wesley Harman. Over the years, the family had amazing dogs Princess, Lady I, Lady II, Lady III, and she is survived by her devoted boy Jaeger who was her constant companion/service dog for the past 5+ years. Jaegers dedication and kind manner made her very proud every time she would take him to Wal-Mart to show him off and Marilyn couldn’t wait to tell everyone how much of a good boy he was on their trip that day. He will continue to live in her memory with her son Jim.

After raising five boys as a single mom and then retiring from her job of over 20 years at the front service desk at Kmart (Madison/Portage), she and her husband, George C Schanel, built a beautiful house with logs from her 18-acre wooded land near Westfield, WI. While doing all the above, Marilyn enjoyed her years creating, planting, and caring for the most gorgeous gardens one could imagine. Over more than 35 years, she planted many trees and perennial flowers to create an amazing one-of-a-kind garden oasis. As she told everyone…” If you are driving by and you see the garage door open…come on up” and they did. When she had a garage or annual plant sale, everyone received the full garden tour with all of the stories to go with it. In 2016, she showcased her gardens in the county garden tour. She was well-known for her many-colored repurposed wheelbarrows and wagons and hanging pots packed with overflowing flowers. There was no end to her green thumb. She also had a lucky charm at the area casinos winning many jackpots; she also won a very memorable family trip to Disney World in 1971. She was raised on a dairy farm and enjoyed riding her horse Silver to school and town.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Monday, June 14th at Roseberry’s Funeral Home- 512 Main Street in Friendship, WI. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. Interment will be at the New Chester Cemetery to which people may attend. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Flowers may be sent to Roseberry’s or in lieu of flowers donations made to the Sauk County Humane Society. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information. The family would like to thank the UW Madison Hospital ICU nurses for their exceptional care of our mother during her final days.

