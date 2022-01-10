Schaetzka, LaNita Jane Age 62 of Friendship

LaNita Jane Schaetzka passed away peacefully in her home on January 5, 2022. She was born in Friendship, Wisconsin on August 14th 1959. She was 62.

She was married to Timothy A. Babcock.

LaNita was survived by her husband, stepson, wife, grandchildren, mother, mother-in-law, sister Lujean, three brothers: Terry, Tim, and Rick; and the Babcock family.

Preceded in death by her father.

LaNita had many friends and family.

A Memorial gathering will be at the Grand Marsh Community Center, starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12. 2022.

Source: WRJC.com







