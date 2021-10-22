Schaaf, Disa Mary Age 48 of Wisconsin Dells

Disa Mary Schaaf was given up for adoption by her birth mother and delivered to Dean and Sheila Schaaf for adoption when she was just 6 days old. She was a blessing to both of us. She was born on April 18, 1973, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and sadly passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Wisconsin Dells at age 48. Her son, Devin Allen Toole was born to Sean Toole and Disa Schaaf on May 21, 1994, in Gainesville, Florida and her granddaughter Annalise was born to Devin Toole and Mary Lynn Rivera in Ocala, Florida on December 6, 2011.

She is survived by her parents Dean Schaaf and Sheila Macandrew, stepmom Susan Giles Dillon Schaaf, her son Devin Toole, Devin’s father, Sean Toole, stepmom Melissa Toole, step-siblings Dylan and Abigale Toole, granddaughter Annalise Toole, brother Charles Schaaf, half-sister Ashley Schaaf Phillips, stepsister Christina Dillon and Graeme Wells. Her paternal grandparents Wayne and Geneva Schaaf of Greentown, Indiana, maternal grandparents Allan Douglas and Mary Macandrew of Felixstowe, UK, and step-grandparents Bill and Josephine Giles of Kokomo, Indiana all preceded her in death.

Disa went to school in Orange Park, Florida in her early years and graduated from Merritt Island High School, Merritt Island, Florida. As the daughter of a Naval Flight Officer, she lived in many places growing up, including Key West, Corpus Christi, Texas, Orange Park, Florida, Keflavik, Iceland, Merritt Island, Florida, and the Wisconsin Dells area. She raised her son Devin in Belleview, Florida and Baraboo and Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

Disa was always honest, loyal, and respectful. She had a very big heart and helped anyone she could when she was able to. First and foremost, she loved and respected her family, especially her son Devin and granddaughter Annalise.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family – visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com







