Scenic Bluffs Conference Releases 2019-2020 Boys All-Conference Teams
The Scenic Bluffs Conference has released its 2019-2020 All-Conference Boys Basketball Teams
1st All-Conference SBC
Noah Feala (Sr.) Hillsboro
Jaron Murphy (SR.) Necedah
Keith Schnurr (SR.) Royall
Kristt Hilden (SR.) Cashton
Zane Langrher (JR.) Bangor
Grant Manke (SR.) Bangor (SBC POY)
2nd Team All-Conference SBC
Cade Jensen (SR.) Hillsboro
Landen Murphy (SO.) Necedah
Dawson Miller (SR.) Wonewoc-Center
Kaden Brandau (SR.) Brookwood
Bowdy Dempsey (SO.) Cashton
Hank Reader (JR.) Bangor
Honorable Mention All-Conference SBC
Hillsboro: Trent Thorson (SR.) Seth Wallace (SR.)
Necedah: Josiah Hansen (SO.) Isaiah Herried (JR.)
New Lisbon: Ashton Pfaff (FR.) Gunnar Pedersen (SR.)
Royall: Nate Vieth (SO.) Brenden Ziems (SR.)
Wonewoc-Center: Tucker Needham (SR.) Ashton Spencer (SO.)
Brookwood: Mitch Klinkner (SR.) Alex Martin (SR.)
Cashton: Isaac Hemmersbach (SR.) Trevor Friet (SR.)
Bangor: Mathieu Osterle (SO.) Will Reader (SO.)
All-Sportsman Team SBC
Hillsboro: Eli Stokes (SR.)
Necedah: Emanuel Giovi (SR.)
New Lisbon: Eugene Taylor (SR.)
Royall: Brenden Ziems (SR.)
Wonewoc-Center: Kaden Sprotte (JR.)
Brookwood: Hayden Thompson (JR.)
Cashton: Jarrett Carpenter (JR.)
Bangor: Carter Horstman (SR.)
Source: WRJC.com
