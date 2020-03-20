Scenic Bluffs Conference Releases 2019-2020 Boys All-Conference Teams

The Scenic Bluffs Conference has released its 2019-2020 All-Conference Boys Basketball Teams

1st All-Conference SBC

Noah Feala (Sr.) Hillsboro

Jaron Murphy (SR.) Necedah

Keith Schnurr (SR.) Royall

Kristt Hilden (SR.) Cashton

Zane Langrher (JR.) Bangor

Grant Manke (SR.) Bangor (SBC POY)

2nd Team All-Conference SBC

Cade Jensen (SR.) Hillsboro

Landen Murphy (SO.) Necedah

Dawson Miller (SR.) Wonewoc-Center

Kaden Brandau (SR.) Brookwood

Bowdy Dempsey (SO.) Cashton

Hank Reader (JR.) Bangor

Honorable Mention All-Conference SBC

Hillsboro: Trent Thorson (SR.) Seth Wallace (SR.)

Necedah: Josiah Hansen (SO.) Isaiah Herried (JR.)

New Lisbon: Ashton Pfaff (FR.) Gunnar Pedersen (SR.)

Royall: Nate Vieth (SO.) Brenden Ziems (SR.)

Wonewoc-Center: Tucker Needham (SR.) Ashton Spencer (SO.)

Brookwood: Mitch Klinkner (SR.) Alex Martin (SR.)

Cashton: Isaac Hemmersbach (SR.) Trevor Friet (SR.)

Bangor: Mathieu Osterle (SO.) Will Reader (SO.)

All-Sportsman Team SBC

Hillsboro: Eli Stokes (SR.)

Necedah: Emanuel Giovi (SR.)

New Lisbon: Eugene Taylor (SR.)

Royall: Brenden Ziems (SR.)

Wonewoc-Center: Kaden Sprotte (JR.)

Brookwood: Hayden Thompson (JR.)

Cashton: Jarrett Carpenter (JR.)

Bangor: Carter Horstman (SR.)

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.