Scenic Bluffs Conference Girls Basketball Teams

2023-24 Girls All Conference Basketball Team
                   
  Name   School   #No.   Height   Year
  1st Team                
  Anna Fronk   Bangor   3   5’7″   JR
  Aubrey Langrehr   Bangor   1   5’8″   JR
  Vanessa Anderson   Brookwood   2   5’5″   SR
  Taylor Lindley-Schendel   Cashton   21   5’9″   JR
  Carmen Erickson   Hillsboro   22   5’11”   JR
  Marah Gruen   Royall   24   5’6″   SR
                   
  2nd Team                
  Kennedy Hamilton   Bangor   12   5’7″   SOPH
  Ruby Muehlenkamp   Brookwood   4   5’6″   SOPH
  Sydney Helgerson   Hillsboro   20   5’8″   SR
  Abby Steele   New Lisbon   21   5’7″   JR
  Bria Gruen   Royall   23   5’6″   SOPH
  Kasey Jones   Royall   22   5’7″   SR
 
Player of the Year – Marah Gruen – Royall
                
                   
  Honorable Mention                
 
Bangor – Kiera Cavadini & Ella Janisch
                
 
Brookwood- Reagan Muehlenkamp
                
 
Cashton – Quinn Cook & Amber Hoeft
                
 
Hillsboro – Jaelyn Bloor & Alaina Clark
                
 
Necedah – Hannah Hunkins & Addyson Schumer
                
 
New Lisbon – Olivia Bunker & Eliza Curtis
                
 
Royall – Brooklyn Gruen & Gracie Stanek
                
 
Wonewoc Center- Brooklyn Bolton & Estanna Graewin
                
                   
  Sportsmanship Award      
FINAL STANDINGS
        
  Bangor – Sophie Kassera       Bangor   14-0    
 
Brookwood – Kymber Kaiser
       Royall   12-2    
 
Cashton – Lauren Huntzicker
       Cashton   9-5    
  Hillsboro – Alaina Clark       Brookwood   6-8    
  Necedah – Liza Kovalev       Hillsboro   6-8    
 
New Lisbon – Klarissa Earhart
      
Wonewoc Center
   5-9    
  Royall – Elizabeth Klipstein       New Lisbon   4-10    
 
Wonewoc Center – Alayna Asp
       Necedah   0-14

Source: WRJC.com



