Scenic Bluffs Conference Girls Basketball Teams

2023-24 Girls All Conference Basketball Team Name School #No. Height Year 1st Team Anna Fronk Bangor 3 5’7″ JR Aubrey Langrehr Bangor 1 5’8″ JR Vanessa Anderson Brookwood 2 5’5″ SR Taylor Lindley-Schendel Cashton 21 5’9″ JR Carmen Erickson Hillsboro 22 5’11” JR Marah Gruen Royall 24 5’6″ SR 2nd Team Kennedy Hamilton Bangor 12 5’7″ SOPH Ruby Muehlenkamp Brookwood 4 5’6″ SOPH Sydney Helgerson Hillsboro 20 5’8″ SR Abby Steele New Lisbon 21 5’7″ JR Bria Gruen Royall 23 5’6″ SOPH Kasey Jones Royall 22 5’7″ SR Player of the Year – Marah Gruen – Royall Honorable Mention Bangor – Kiera Cavadini & Ella Janisch Brookwood- Reagan Muehlenkamp Cashton – Quinn Cook & Amber Hoeft Hillsboro – Jaelyn Bloor & Alaina Clark Necedah – Hannah Hunkins & Addyson Schumer New Lisbon – Olivia Bunker & Eliza Curtis Royall – Brooklyn Gruen & Gracie Stanek Wonewoc Center- Brooklyn Bolton & Estanna Graewin Sportsmanship Award FINAL STANDINGS Bangor – Sophie Kassera Bangor 14-0 Brookwood – Kymber Kaiser Royall 12-2 Cashton – Lauren Huntzicker Cashton 9-5 Hillsboro – Alaina Clark Brookwood 6-8 Necedah – Liza Kovalev Hillsboro 6-8 New Lisbon – Klarissa Earhart Wonewoc Center 5-9 Royall – Elizabeth Klipstein New Lisbon 4-10 Wonewoc Center – Alayna Asp Necedah 0-14

