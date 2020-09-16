Scenic Bluffs Conference Classics – Hillsboro Volleyball vs Iowa-Grant (Sectional Championship 2019)
Source: WRJC.com
Wisconsin scores highest in Holocaust knowledge among U.S. millennials, Gen Z members in...
by Sheboygan Press on September 16, 2020 at 7:45 PM
The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany released survey results that put Wisconsin millennials and zoomers ahead of their generations
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM
Charter Communications hiring 50 employees at its Appleton Call Center
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 16, 2020 at 6:50 PM
Charter Communications has a job fair Tuesday to start the hiring process for 50 employees.
Mauston Sports Classics -Mauston Volleyball battles Adams-Friendship October 2019
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2020 at 5:01 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/15
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2020 at 3:20 PM
In a Season Like No Other Hillsboro Volleyball win First Match 3-0 over Ithaca
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM
Green Bay Packers prepare Lambeau Field for a home opener without fans in the seats
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2020 at 2:44 PM
Tarps added to first eight rows of Lambeau Field for social distancing, advertising.
Packers fans adapt to being kept out of Lambeau Field on game days
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2020 at 2:42 PM
Whether it's tailgating in the driveway or watching the game in the front yard, hardcore Packers fans won't cave to coronavirus.
Big Ten approves plan to start football season in late October
by Bill Scott on September 16, 2020 at 2:34 PM
There will be Big Ten Conference football this fall. The league announced Wednesday morning the 2020 season is scheduled to begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical […]
