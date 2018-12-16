SCC Weekend Prep Athletic Scores

Friday

Boys Basketball

Mauston 84 Wautoma 61

Wisconsin Dells 49 Adams-Friendship 29

Westfield 71 Nekoosa 59

Girls Basketball Friday

Mauston 58 Wautoma 30

Wisconsin Dells 62 Adams-Friendship 31

Westfield 37 Nekoosa 35

Source: WRJC.com





