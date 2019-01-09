SCC Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/8

Boys Basketball

Mauston 82 River Valley 46 (NC)

Adams-Friendship 51 Amherst 41 (NC)

Auburndale 83 Nekoosa 29 (NC)

Wautoma 59 Baraboo 53 (NC)

Wisconsin Dells 70 Lodi 58 (NC)

Girls Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 52 Baraboo 39 (NC)

Mosinee 58 Nekoosa 39 (NC)

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.