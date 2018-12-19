SCC Prep Scores From Tuesday 12/18

Boys Basketball

Lakeside Lutheran 100 Mauston 69 (NC)

Berlin 54 Adams-Friendship 32 (NC)

Poynette 51 Nekoosa 50 (NC)

Wautoma 67 Montello 42 (NC)

Girls Basketball

Sparta took down Mauston 59-21 (NC)

Adams-Friendship 42 Viroqua 27 (NC)

Auburndale 36 Nekoosa 33 (NC)

Montello 71 Wautoma 37 (NC)

Source: WRJC.com





