SCC Prep Scores from the Weekend

Boys Basketball

Friday

Mauston 63 Westfield 36

Adams-Friendship 71 Wautoma 57

Wisconsin Dells 71 Nekoosa 44

Girls Basketball

Friday

Westfield 48 Mauston 21

Adams-Friendship 67 Wautoma 32

Wisconsin Dells 81 Nekoosa 30

Wrestling

Wisconsin Dells 74 Westfield 0 (Thurs)

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.