SCC Prep Scores from Friday 12/21

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 41 Mauston 33

Nekoosa 52 Wautoma 19

WI Dells 54 Westfield 30

Boys Basketball

Mauston 62 Adams-Friendship 37

Wisconsin Dells 73 Westfield 44

Wautoma 87 Nekoosa 63

Source: WRJC.com





