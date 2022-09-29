Scaring voters to the polls? How political ads use crime statistics to try to sway voters
Although violent crime remains below the record rates of the early 1990s, several categories of violent crime have seen significant increases since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Experts say the ads are meant to induce fear, which can motivate people to vote.
Source: Politifacts.com
Photos: Welcome home Army Staff Sergeant Taylor Lax
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2022 at 12:27 AM
Family and friends of Army Staff Sergeant Taylor Lax welcoming her home from deployment after 445 days
Missouri man expected to plead guilty to 2019 murders of Shawano County brothers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2022 at 11:05 PM
Garland Nelson faces charges in the state of Missouri for the murders of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, as well as federal fraud and firearms charges.
Angry rant from a Neenah Bath & Body Works customer goes viral on TikTok nearly 10 years...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 28, 2022 at 8:55 PM
The video rant describes Az4Angela's quest to find Winter Candy Apple and Iced Gingerbread scented candles at Bath & Body Works.
'It is getting worse': New report shows domestic violence deaths rising in Wisconsin,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM
Sixty-five people were killed in domestic violence homicides in 2021 and 15 perpetrators died by suicide, according to End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.
The School District of Mauston Partners with the City of Mauston and the Chamber of...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/27
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM
Mauston Boys Soccer Tames Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM
W-C Wolves Sweep #7 Hillsboro to Keep Title Hopes Alive
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM
Fact check: Michels flips on exceptions to Wisconsin's abortion ban
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM
Dating back to 2004, and as recently as early September 2022, Michels indicated that he backs the 1849 law and does not support those exceptions. On Sept. 23, 2022, he told a conservative talk show host he would sign legislation creating those […]
