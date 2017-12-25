Scammers using state consumer protection agency name to target people

State consumer protection officials are warning the public about a rash of scam emails that are using their agency to try and trick people. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says scam emails are making the rounds that are claiming to be from DATCP officials, and telling people that they have an invoice […]

Source: WRN.com

