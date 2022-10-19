Scammers target grieving families in Wisconsin, Minnesota, authorities say
Three families dealing with the heartbreaking losses of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Dobbs decision claims one of state's 4 abortion clinics. Here's why and what's next for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM
Affiliated Medical Services CEO Dennis Christensen said the work to open an abortion clinic in Rockford, Illinois, is slowly moving forward.
De Pere paramedics helped deliver her baby. She still needs $9,000 to deliver them a dog,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM
De Pere resident Tammy Gossen has raised $1,000 of the necessary $10,000 to buy a therapy dog for the De Pere Fire Department.
Michels campaign clarifies stance on abortion law
by Bob Hague on October 19, 2022 at 3:37 PM
The Republican candidate for governor reiterated his position on abortion on Tuesday. Tim Michels, who early in his campaign said he supported the 1849 criminal abortion law as written, later shifted his stance. Michels explained that during an […]
'They put others before themselves': Appleton Boy Scouts given Heroism Award for actions...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The 22 Boy Scouts who were aboard an Amtrak train when it crashed and derailed in June were given the Heroism Award for their actions providing help.
Halloween in Kewaunee County: Return of the Algoma walk, scarecrows and trick-or-treating
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 10:10 AM
A mother of a young son is helping revive the Algoma Halloween Walk while scarecrows are coming to Kewaunee's Lakehaven Hall. Get all of the details.
1972 Packers overcame all obstacles, except their own coach and Washington. Do they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM
The 1972 Packers were the only team besides the Vikings to win the division during an 11-year Minnesota dominance.
Wesley Brice convicted of injuring bartender, killing man who had been waiting for a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 11:43 PM
Lawyers for Wesley J. Brice had argued that he was not fit to stand trial because of mental issues. But Judge John Zakowski ruled him competent.
Even though acceptance of LGBTQ community is high, incidents of harassment, intimidation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 9:42 PM
Acceptance of everyday slurs against LGBTQ community can create a climate that emboldens public officials and politicians to marginalize their lives.
In rare three-way race for Shawano County Assembly seat, two Republicans and a Democrat...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM
Six-way primary first led to a two-way race in the general election. But then the Republican Party endorsed the runner-up, who's running as a write-in.
