Scammer poses as firefighter to ‘raise funds’ for Sun Prairie victims

A scammer is trying to raise funds using the Sun Prairie explosion as a ploy. A post on the Cottage Grove Fire department Facebook page says someone going by the name of “Aaron” is lying about being on the department to collect donations for the victims of the explosion. The scammer is even spoofing his […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.