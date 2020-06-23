Scamdemic: Wisconsin DOJ warns of pandemic-related scams

There is no shortage of scams coming from the coronavirus outbreak. The Wisconsin Justice Department is sounding the alarm about contact tracing scams. Contact tracing is a key part of reducing the transmission of the coronavirus, but scammers may try to pose as contact tracers. Before giving anyone information, make sure they are a legitimate […]

Source: WRN.com







