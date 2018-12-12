SBC Scores from Tuesday 12/11

Boys Basketball

Richland Center 61 Hillsboro 44 (NC)

Alma Center Lincoln 60 New Lisbon 58 (NC)

Blair-Taylor 74 Bangor 69 (NC)

Viroqua 51 Brookwood 30 (NC)

Girls Basketball

Bangor 58 Wonewoc-Center 34

Hillsboro 60 New Lisbon 52

Necedah 36 Royall 33

Cashton 58 Brookwood 41

Source: WRJC.com





