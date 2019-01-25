SBC Scores from Thursday 1/24

Wrestling

Royall 45 New Lisbon 30 (Royall wins SBC title for first time since 1998)

Boys Basketball

Necedah 59 Wonewoc-Center 50

Girls Basketball

Bangor 49 Necedah 38

Brookwood 55 New Lisbon 51

Cashton 64 Wonewoc-Center 29

Royall 50 Hillsboro 48 (Royall – Ch. Harris 13pts| Hillsboro M.Crandall 21pts)

Source: WRJC.com





