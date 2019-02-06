SBC Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/5

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 54 New Lisbon 51

Necedah 61 Royall 38

Bangor 77 Wonewoc-Center 68

Cashton 58 Brookwood 57

Girls Basketball

Onalaska Luther 48 Cashton 41 (NC)

Source: WRJC.com





