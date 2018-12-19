SBC Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/18

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 74 La Farge 29 (NC)

Cashton 66 Independence 56 (NC)

Girls Basketball

Bangor 48 Royall 32

Necedah 39 Hillsboro 37

Cashton 68 New Lisbon 23

Brookwood 64 Wonewoc-Center 45

Source: WRJC.com





