SBC Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/27

Boys Basketball

Necedah 76 LaFarge 44 (NC)

De Soto 46 Cashton 44 (NC)

Hillsboro 45 Viroqua 43 (NC)

Alma-Center Lincoln 54 Brookwood 47 (NC)

Girls Basketball

Necedah 49 LaFarge 32 (NC)

Wonewoc-Center 50 Ithaca 42 (NC)

Blair Taylor 66 Bangor 39 (NC)

Kickapoo 64 New Lisbon 26 (NC)

Source: WRJC.com





