SBC Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/27
Boys Basketball
Necedah 76 LaFarge 44 (NC)
De Soto 46 Cashton 44 (NC)
Hillsboro 45 Viroqua 43 (NC)
Alma-Center Lincoln 54 Brookwood 47 (NC)
Girls Basketball
Necedah 49 LaFarge 32 (NC)
Wonewoc-Center 50 Ithaca 42 (NC)
Blair Taylor 66 Bangor 39 (NC)
Kickapoo 64 New Lisbon 26 (NC)
Source: WRJC.com
