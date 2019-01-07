SBC Prep Scores from the Weekend

Girls Basketball

Necedah 45 Cashton 42 (2OT)

Royall 62 Brookwood 43

Wonewoc-Center 45 New Lisbon 41

Wrestling

Cashton 48 Hillsboro 31 (Thurs)

New Lisbon 42 Brookwood 39 (Thurs)

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.