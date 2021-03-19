SBC Girls Basketball All-Conference Teams 2020-2021

1st Team All-Scenic Bluffs Honorees

Bangor

Meagan Miedema

Haley Jones

Norah Tucker

Cashton

Adelynn Hyatt

Braylee Hyatt

Royall

Emma Gruen – Scenic Bluffs POTY

2nd Team All-Scenic Bluffs

Bangor

Taylor Jacobson

Cashton

Annie Schreier

Hillsboro

Kyra Biserak

Malia Liska

Royall

Jessica Brueggeman

Wonewoc-Center

Shelby Justman

Honorable Mention

Bangor

Aliyah Langrehr (JR)

Madeline Janisch (JR)

Brookwood

Kristin Berg (JR)

Vanessa Anderson (FR)

Cashton

Faith Butzler (SR)

ALyssa Meyers (SR)

Hillsboro

Camryn Hanson (SO)

New Lisbon

Libby Rogers (JR)

Megan Froh (SR)

Royall

Marah Gruen (FR)

TenleyWopat (SR)

Wonewoc-Center

Lindsay Peters (SR)

Kailey Ertel (SR)

Scenic Bluffs All-Sportsmanship Honorees

Bangor

Laurel Erickson

Brookwood

McKenzie Woods

Cashton

Carly Butzler

Hillsboro

Grace Holthe

New Lisbon

Isabel Earhart

Royall

Molly Olson

Wonewoc-Center

Rachel Stout

Source: WRJC.com







