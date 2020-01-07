SBC Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 1/6
Boys Basketball
North Crawford 54 Wonewoc-Center 45
Brookwood 78 Coulee Christian 65
Bangor 79 Onalaska Luther 55
Source: WRJC.com
