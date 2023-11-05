SBC All-Conference Football Team
2023 SCENIC BLUFFS FOOTBALL ALL CONFERENCE TEAM 1st TEAM OFFENSE PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR # HEIGHT WEIGHT
Quarterback Brady Hemmersbach Cashton SR 12 6’1″ 175
Running Backs Chase Horstman Bangor SR 22 6’1″ 195 Brett Hemmersbach Cashton SR 2 6’1″ 185
Jacob Cox New Lisbon SR 2 6′ 172
Jackson Bender Royall JR 4 5’9″ 160
Tight End Landon Phillips Bangor JR 1 6’1″ 165
Split End Wyatt Maurhoff Brookwood SR 7 6’3″ 170
Linemen Lucas Reed Bangor SR 65 6’2″ 180
Caleb Hemmersbach Bangor SR 75 5’11” 220
Hank Brueggen Cashton SR 77 6’3″ 275
Garrison Cowan New Lisbon SR 57 6’2″ 210
Tucker Wildes Royall SR 66 6’4″ 215
Punters Sam Crenshaw Bangor SR 6 6′ 170
Utility Player Connor Butzler Cashton SR 81 5’11” 170
DEFENSE PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR # HEIGHT WEIGHT
D. Linemen Lucas Reed Bangor SR 65 6’2″ 180
Hank Brueggen Cashton SR 77 6’3″ 275
Duane Quarne New Lisbon SR 73 6′ 255
D. Ends Ethan Schmitz Cashton JR 16 5’11” 165
Evan Macrafic New Lisbon JR 83 6’3″ 180
Inside LB Chase Horstman Bangor SR 22 6’1″ 195
Brett Hemmersbach Cashton SR 2 6’1″ 185
Outside LB Samuel Cropp Bangor SR 21 5’7″ 170
Ethan Klinkner Cashton SR 22 5’9″ 165
D.Backs Brady Hemmersbach Cashton SR 12 6’1″ 175
Connor Butzler Cashton SR 81 5’11” 170
Andrew Berg Luther SR 13 6’1″ 165
Kickers Sam Crenshaw Bangor SR 6 6′ 170
2nd Team OFFENSE PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR # Height Weight
Quarterbacks Brady Hansen Brookwood SR 2 6′ 190
Running Backs Samuel Cropp Bangor jSR 2 5’7″ 170
Ethan Klinkner Cashton SR 22 5’9″ 165
Landon Bryant Luther JR 25 5’10” 172
Tight End Logan Bahr Luther SR 7 6’7″ 215
Split End Andrew Berg Luther SR `13 6’1″ 165
Linemen Derek Bores Bangor SR 57 6′ 215
Grayson Schmitz Cashton JR 56 6’4″ 195
Lane Klinger Cashton JR 66 6′ 180
Asa Harter Luther SR 53 6’1″ 212
Karter Olson Royall JR 62 6’1″ 195 DEFENSE
D. Linemen Caleb Hemmersbach Bangor SR 75 5’11” 210
Derek Bores Bangor SR 57 6′ 215
Asa Harter Luther SR 53 6’1″ 212
D. Ends Eli Krause Luther SR 5 5’11” 175
Brayen Morey New Lisbon JR 1 6′ 185
Inside Linebackers Tim DeWItt Brookwood SR 56 5’10” 195
Karter Olson Royall JR 62 6’1″ 195
Outside Linebackers Casrson Welter New Lisbon SR 3 5’10” 165
Gunnar Wopat Royall SR 2 5’9″ 155
D. Backs Landon Phillips Bangor JR 1 6’1″ 165
Garrett Brezan Bangor SR 19 6’3 170
Dylan O’Brien New Lison SR 22 6′ 180
Player of the Year- Brett Hemmersbach-Cashton
Lineman of the Year- Lucas Reed-Bangor
Coach of the Year- Jered Hemmersbach-Cashton
Assistant Coaches of the Year- Dan Hyatt-Brookwood
Source: WRJC.com
-
