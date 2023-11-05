SBC All-Conference Football Team

2023 SCENIC BLUFFS FOOTBALL ALL CONFERENCE TEAM 1st TEAM OFFENSE PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR # HEIGHT WEIGHT

Quarterback Brady Hemmersbach Cashton SR 12 6’1″ 175

Running Backs Chase Horstman Bangor SR 22 6’1″ 195 Brett Hemmersbach Cashton SR 2 6’1″ 185

Jacob Cox New Lisbon SR 2 6′ 172

Jackson Bender Royall JR 4 5’9″ 160

Tight End Landon Phillips Bangor JR 1 6’1″ 165

Split End Wyatt Maurhoff Brookwood SR 7 6’3″ 170

Linemen Lucas Reed Bangor SR 65 6’2″ 180

Caleb Hemmersbach Bangor SR 75 5’11” 220

Hank Brueggen Cashton SR 77 6’3″ 275

Garrison Cowan New Lisbon SR 57 6’2″ 210

Tucker Wildes Royall SR 66 6’4″ 215

Punters Sam Crenshaw Bangor SR 6 6′ 170

Utility Player Connor Butzler Cashton SR 81 5’11” 170

DEFENSE PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR # HEIGHT WEIGHT

D. Linemen Lucas Reed Bangor SR 65 6’2″ 180

Hank Brueggen Cashton SR 77 6’3″ 275

Duane Quarne New Lisbon SR 73 6′ 255

D. Ends Ethan Schmitz Cashton JR 16 5’11” 165

Evan Macrafic New Lisbon JR 83 6’3″ 180

Inside LB Chase Horstman Bangor SR 22 6’1″ 195

Brett Hemmersbach Cashton SR 2 6’1″ 185

Outside LB Samuel Cropp Bangor SR 21 5’7″ 170

Ethan Klinkner Cashton SR 22 5’9″ 165

D.Backs Brady Hemmersbach Cashton SR 12 6’1″ 175

Connor Butzler Cashton SR 81 5’11” 170

Andrew Berg Luther SR 13 6’1″ 165

Kickers Sam Crenshaw Bangor SR 6 6′ 170

2nd Team OFFENSE PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR # Height Weight

Quarterbacks Brady Hansen Brookwood SR 2 6′ 190

Running Backs Samuel Cropp Bangor jSR 2 5’7″ 170

Ethan Klinkner Cashton SR 22 5’9″ 165

Landon Bryant Luther JR 25 5’10” 172

Tight End Logan Bahr Luther SR 7 6’7″ 215

Split End Andrew Berg Luther SR `13 6’1″ 165

Linemen Derek Bores Bangor SR 57 6′ 215

Grayson Schmitz Cashton JR 56 6’4″ 195

Lane Klinger Cashton JR 66 6′ 180

Asa Harter Luther SR 53 6’1″ 212

Karter Olson Royall JR 62 6’1″ 195 DEFENSE

D. Linemen Caleb Hemmersbach Bangor SR 75 5’11” 210

Derek Bores Bangor SR 57 6′ 215

Asa Harter Luther SR 53 6’1″ 212

D. Ends Eli Krause Luther SR 5 5’11” 175

Brayen Morey New Lisbon JR 1 6′ 185

Inside Linebackers Tim DeWItt Brookwood SR 56 5’10” 195

Karter Olson Royall JR 62 6’1″ 195

Outside Linebackers Casrson Welter New Lisbon SR 3 5’10” 165

Gunnar Wopat Royall SR 2 5’9″ 155

D. Backs Landon Phillips Bangor JR 1 6’1″ 165

Garrett Brezan Bangor SR 19 6’3 170

Dylan O’Brien New Lison SR 22 6′ 180

Player of the Year- Brett Hemmersbach-Cashton

Lineman of the Year- Lucas Reed-Bangor

Coach of the Year- Jered Hemmersbach-Cashton

Assistant Coaches of the Year- Dan Hyatt-Brookwood

Source: WRJC.com







