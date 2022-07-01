Saylor’s close out Prep Basketball Careers with All-Star Game Victory

Mauston’s Adon Saylor closed out his prep basketball career Thursday afternoon helping his Red All-Star team earn a 119-114 victory over the White All-Star team in the Division 3 WBCA All-Star game played at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Adon was coached by his High School head coach and father Gil Saylor who coached (at least for now) his final prep game, Joel Heesch Junior was also part of the coaching staff. Adon scored 2 points for the Red team. Wisconsin Dells Jacob Rockwell scored 13points for the Red team in a winning effort.

In the Division 2 WBCA All-Star Game the Red Team knocked off the White All-Star team 124-111. Tomah’s Dustin Derousseau scored 10points in the victory for the Red Team.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.