Saxby, Harold F. Age 91 of Tomah

Harold F. Saxby, 91 of Tomah and formerly of Wilton, died Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Close to Home.

Harold was the eldest child of Leona (Pasch) and Fred Saxby. He was born on May 24, 1927. He sister Gladys survives him, and his brother Raymond preceded him in death in 2004. Harold was baptized on May 29, 1927 and confirmed on April 6, 1941.

As a young man, Harold married Angela Klump who would be his life partner until she passed on October 4, 2012. After Angie’s death, Harold moved into Touch of Home where he was part of a new family. We are thankful for the care Harold received each day by the team.

Harold was a farmer. He grew up on the Saxby family farm in the Township of Wilton. When it was time, Harold and Angie took over the family farm. They had long days, but they enjoyed the community built whether it was a late-night meal after milking or feeding the neighbors who helped build a new silo. When farming was no longer his daily business, in 1983, Harold volunteered in the community by driving locals to doctor appointments in Tomah, La Crosse and Madison.

While Harold and Angie did not have children of their own, Harold loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews. Some very special memories were made on fishing trips he took with family to Turtle Flambeau, Door County and Canada. Harold also enjoyed his time in the woods, deer hunting. After his days of walking the woods were over, you would find him driving around town to check out the harvest of family and friends. And, of course, Harold never turned down the opportunity for a good afternoon card game at the Lone Star.

Harold was the definition of a gentleman. He always had a smile on this face and a kind word. Never did Harold anger. He took life in stride and cared for what was important-his wife, his land, his church and his neighbors. God certainly blessed us with the life of Harold Saxby!

A Funeral Service of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sat. at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.