Saunders, Charles (Charlie) Age 65 of Necedah
Charles (Charlie) Saunders, 65, of Necedah, WI went home to Our Lord on July 18, 2022.
Charlie was born and raised in Necedah, graduating from Necedah High School in 1974.
He was honored to serve his community on the volunteer fire department for almost 10 years. He worked at Necedah Screw Machine Products (now known as Mitotec Precision) for 27 years. For the past 21 years he worked for the state of Wisconsin at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center. Charlie’s “family” grew with each phase of his life. He made many friends along the way, who will miss him dearly.
In 1996, Charlie married Susan Mayer. Through their love they had three children, who became their whole world.
Charlie’s family and friends were most important in his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, time with family at the parks, visiting with friends, his beloved pets and collecting recipes.
Charlie is survived by: his wife, Susan; his children, Matthew, Anna and Mary; his siblings, Barbara Baker, Leslie (Sandy) Saunders, and Loretta Saunders (Erik Torgerson); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Edwin and Marjorie Saunders; a niece, Machelle Saunders, and his mother in law, Patricia Mayer.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 20th, 11:00 AM at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, with Deacon Paul Arbanas presiding. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 9:00 until the service.
If you have memories / thoughts to share, please write them and bring them to the service or send them to family members so they can be collected in a book for the family to keep.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Police identify Green Bay man killed in apparent homicide earlier this month
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2022 at 8:06 PM
Green Bay police had gone to the Packerland Drive apartment of Patrick L. Ernst on Aug. 2 to check on his welfare.
-
Saunders, Charles (Charlie) Age 65 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 7:29 PM
-
New Miller High Life Ice Cream Dive Bars were inspired by sticky floors, dark lighting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM
Miller High Life and New York-based Tipsy Scoop are launching limited-edition beer-infused ice cream bars inspired by dive bars.
-
Body Found in Water in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM
-
Appleton woman and 2 others injured in Sunday night shooting at Six Flags Great America
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM
Authorities say that a white sedan drove up to the entrance of the park, and that the suspects left the vehicle, fired shots and then quickly left.
-
Wisconsin Republicans delay response to Evers administration lawsuit challenging state's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul argue in court that a 1985 law allowing abortions up to fetal viability supersedes an 1849 ban.
-
Elizondo, Castulita Age 86 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM
-
Sauer, Mary Lout age 99 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM
-
HS Football Preview – Necedah Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.