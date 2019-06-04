Sauk Prairie Police Identify 2 People Found Dead Sunday Afternoon
Sauk Prairie police are hoping an autopsy performed today (Tuesday) will tell them what caused the deaths of a mother and her son who were found in their home. Police Chief Jerry Strunz says there is no obvious indication about what killed 88-year-old Margaret Fass and her 63-year-old son David. Fire officials have ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning and police say there were no signs of forced entry. The bodies were found during a welfare check.
Source: WRJC.com
