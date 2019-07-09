Sauk County Traffic Stop Turns Up Drugs, Results In 2 Arrests

A weekend traffic stop on Interstate 90-94 turned up a stash of drugs like meth and Adderall pills. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were arrested — 38-year-old Tara J. Blum and 27-year-old Derek J. Cape. A police dog found the drugs. Blum faces drug charges and Cape was charged with violating the terms of his release from the Department of Corrections.

Source: WRJC.com





