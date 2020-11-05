Sauk County Shutting Down Certain Services Until at least November 19th

Due to the rising COVID cases in Sauk County, we are suspending visitation at the Sauk County Jail until at least Nov 19th, while following best practices to reduce the spread of COVID 19.

We apologize for this inconvenience, and thank you all for understanding.

We will not be handling any DMV transactions (renewals or title work) until further notice. We are sorry for the inconvenience. We hope to resume DMV services in the near future.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.