Sauk County Sheriff’s Office:  “Closer Than Ever” To Finding Killer

Investigators with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office say they are “closer than ever” to finding the person who killed John Schmutzer at Devil’s Lake State Park last year. At least 15 witnesses saw the suspect running away. He’s being called “The Runner.” Those witnesses say the guy in dark clothing, wearing a mask and ripped out black pants appeared to be frantic, falling down several times. Lieutenant Christopher Zunker says he is convinced somebody knows or strongly suspects who that was. Zunker says they need to call his office. The evidence indicates the 24-year-old Schmutzer was ambushed in a spur-of-the-moment stabbing attack.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.